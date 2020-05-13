KPOV is Building Support to Connect Our Community May 15-23

In challenging times for all of us, KPOV, High Desert Community Radio, is working to bring our community together even as most of us must still stay apart physically. You can hear your community at 88.9 FM or kpov.org.

“From the first moment of this crisis, KPOV made a commitment to be here for Central Oregon; to connect our community; lift up local voices and information, offer national and global news and treat listeners to plenty of great music,” says Station Manager Jill Mahler.

KPOV is keeping community radio on the air despite needing to tightly limit access to the studio, preventing their 65 volunteer DJs from coming in to do over 50 live local shows. “It has been a challenge to bring our community the great programming they are used to without our 100 volunteers, including all those live DJs,” says Programming and Development Director Bruce Morris.

KPOV’s signature local affairs show, The Point at 9am weekdays, is being produced live, with both guests and show hosts connected on the phone or internet.

KPOV’s music DJs have become innovative in producing original new shows from home, or even broadcasting live from home.

“KPOV’s dedicated DJs and volunteers have stepped up in ways that are simply amazing. They care deeply about this community and their role in offering information or entertainment so important to people facing these difficult times,” says Mahler.

As a nonprofit station, KPOV is not funded by commercial advertising, and receives no government funding. It is supported by listeners and small local businesses, and powered by those 100 local volunteers.

To build resources to continue serving the Central Oregon Community, KPOV is holding a virtual version of their annual Spring Membership Drive from May 15-23. There will be no phone volunteers in the studio. Donations can be made at kpov.org or by mail to KPOV, 501 NW Bond St., Bend, OR 97703.

The goal of the Drive is to raise $33,000 to help KPOV continue to connect, inform and entertain the Central Oregon community.

“To offer all of the community-based programming KPOV produces, we have always depended on the support of listeners who take the step to become KPOV members,” says Morris. “We also honor the place our listeners may be in their lives and, of course, would not ask anyone to give more than is wise for them at this moment.”

All membership pledges or donations received before 3pm on May 15 will be entered into a prize drawing for a $50.00 gift card to Bethlyn’s Global Fusion Restaurant. Pledges and donations can be made at kpov.org or 501 NW Bond St., Bend, OR 97703.

The Membership Drive also includes two Grand Prize Drawings, each for a certificate for two general admission concert tickets at the Les Schwab Amphitheater.

KPOV, High Desert Community Radio, is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered radio station and the only nonprofit community station originating from Bend. The station is supported by members and local businesses, and powered by over 100 volunteers.

KPOV broadcasts at 88.9 FM, has a podcast network, streams live and hosts show archives on kpov.org. The station features locally produced programs not heard on any other radio stations in the area, including civic affairs, election coverage and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon.

Underwriting is also available and affordable for nonprofit organizations and local businesses. For a program schedule, underwriting information, to donate or to volunteer, call 541-322-0863 or visit the website at kpov.org.

