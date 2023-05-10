Returning to the SFF in 2023…

(Alex Cuba | Photo courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

Returning to Sisters Folk Festival (SFF) after a memorable appearance in 2019, his sound is the unique confluence of tradition and global influences in articulate arrangements that convey emotions through melody and lyric. His sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and powerful guitar riffs, relinquish a conventional stereotype that exemplifies much of the Latin music landscape.

Listen: Amor En La Distancia

Get a taste of what to expect at the festival in September. Watch the official music video for Amor En La Distancia from his latest album, Mendó.

Alex Cuba is a Grammy/Latin Grammy and Juno winning singer-songwriter/producer and musician, born Alexis Puentes in Artemisa, Cuba. In 2022 he won a Grammy for Best Latin Pop for Mendó as producer, artist and engineer.

More About Alex

John Craigie, Katie Pruitt, Darlingside, Donna the Buffalo, Nick Shoulders and more.

View the Rest of the Lineup

sistersfolkfest.org