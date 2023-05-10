Returning to the SFF in 2023…

(Alex Cuba | Photo courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)
Returning to Sisters Folk Festival (SFF) after a memorable appearance in 2019, his sound is the unique confluence of tradition and global influences in articulate arrangements that convey emotions through melody and lyric. His sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and powerful guitar riffs, relinquish a conventional stereotype that exemplifies much of the Latin music landscape.
Listen: Amor En La Distancia
Get a taste of what to expect at the festival in September. Watch the official music video for Amor En La Distancia from his latest album, Mendó.
Alex Cuba is a Grammy/Latin Grammy and Juno winning singer-songwriter/producer and musician, born Alexis Puentes in Artemisa, Cuba. In 2022 he won a Grammy for Best Latin Pop for Mendó as producer, artist and engineer.