Late Nite Catechism 2 at Tower Theatre

Take another night to warm up under the neon lights. On January 18 and 19, Sister Strikes Again during Late Nite Catechism 2. In this interactive comedy she uses Chutes and Ladders to explain heaven and hell, and decrees new sins for the new millennium. It’s a comedic time-warp back to the days of Latin Mass, meatless Fridays and rulers across the knuckles. So leave the Hail Marys at home and come laugh your sins off!

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

All tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information, individual and group tickets are available at the box office, by phone or online. Details on events are also on Facebook.

Late Nite Catechism 2: Sister Strikes Again

Friday, January 18 and Saturday, January 19 at 7:30pm

Tickets: Reserved Seating $27, $37, $47 (plus $3 preservation fee)

Tower Theatre 835 NW Wall Street Bend, OR

541-317-0700 • towertheatre.org • facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre