Local Artist Creates Olympic Cauldron for 2018 Special Olympics USA Games

Bend artist Miguel Edwards created the flaming cauldron that will be used for the opening ceremony of the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle, Wash. The July 1st ceremony will be punctuated by the lighting of the cauldron with the Flame of Hope, which symbolizes the Special Olympics’ goal of “shining a light on the talents and abilities of people with intellectual disabilities.”

The Special Olympics commissioned Edwards based on his accomplished career as a sculptor, photographer and installation artist based in Seattle. His work includes significant outdoor sculptures such as Perseus II, El Sol and Saturnus, all of which have graced Seattle’s skyline. His newest piece is a gleaming, blazing, 13’ tall stainless steel tribute to the spirit of the Special Olympics.

“It has been a great joy and satisfaction to make this piece for the Special Olympics,” said Edwards. “The courage and determination shown by these athletes was an inspiration to me as I worked on this piece, and I hope that people will notice the love, hard work and diligence that went into making the cauldron. Like the story of so many of these amazing athletes, it is a bit about never giving up.”

The 2018 Special Olympics USA Games will be held in Seattle, Washington July 1-6, 2018. More than 4,000 athletes and coaches representing 50 state Programs and the District of Columbia, along with the support of tens of thousands of volunteers and spectators, will compete in 14 Olympic-type team and individual sports. All sporting events are free and open to the public.

About the Special Olympics

The USA Games showcase the abilities of athletes with intellectual disabilities and the impact of Special Olympics through world-class competition, inspirational experiences and modeling inclusion for all.

About Miguel Edwards

Edwards recently moved from Seattle to Bend where he plans to continue his diverse career as a visual artist who strives to “invite everyone to re-discover the curiosity we all had as children.”