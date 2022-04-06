Nine Additional Artists Confirmed for 2022 Sisters Folk Festival

(Graphic | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

Newly confirmed artists include legendary singer, clarinet player and New Orleans street musician, Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans ; the 2021 Sisters Folk Festival (SFF) encore artist and songwriter, Emily Scott Robinson ; the hard-driving bluegrass pickin’ and singing of The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys ; multi-talented singer and songwriter Lindsay Lou ; Cuban hip hop, rap and spoken word artist with her eight piece band, Telmary & HabanaSana ; old-time Americana multi-instrumentalist and clawhammer banjo player Hubby Jenkins ; neo-acoustic super group, Big Richard ; guitar player, singer and songwriter Sunny War ; and folk duo Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno .

These artists join the 15 artists already confirmed to perform multiple sets over the three-day weekend: indie folk duo The Milk Carton Kids , Le Vent Du Nord , Rainbow Girls , The Accidentals , Fireside Collective , Jeffrey Foucault , JigJam , Caroline Spence , The Sweet Water Warblers , Making Movies , The Small Glories , James Hill & Anne Janelle , Beth Wood , Seth Walker and O’Connor Lee . More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Weekend passes are on sale and going fast; a limited number of single day tickets will go on sale in August after the schedule is released. Don’t miss out on this year’s epic event!

Sisters Folk Festival has partnered with the Sisters School District for more than 21 years, collaborating on programs like the Americana Project and the Luthier (guitar-building) program at Sisters High School.; the fiddle and guitar clubs and after school art club at Sisters Middle School; and the five-year Oregon Community Foundation Studio to School initiative that provides consistent, high quality music and arts education for all students at Sisters Elementary and Middle Schools.

The Cindy and Duncan Campbell Gallery, located inside the Sisters Art Works building features rotating displays from local and regional visual artists. The gallery offers a low pressure environment in which artists can show and sell their work.

