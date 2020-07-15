Music School to Host Largest Virtual Recital in America

(Photo | Pexels)

The 4/4 School of Music will be hosting one of the largest virtual music recitals in America to bring thousands of music students, family and friends together from all over the world on July 18 and 19, 2020. The school is excited to celebrate the incredible work of so many students who have persevered through the COVID-19 Pandemic.

More than 400 music students will be showcasing performances recorded at home over the past couple of weeks. All of these students have been continuing online music lessons from home via Zoom with 4/4 School of Music. Although it’s been a challenge to have students continue their music education this way, 4/4 School of Music is overly impressed with their students’ dedication and growth during this time.

COVID-19 can’t stop the music and it won’t stop these students from sharing their love of music with the world. 4/4 School of Music serves the following communities:

Oregon — Portland

Washington — Bellevue, Bothell, Everett, Kirkland, Lynnwood, Newcastle, Redmond

Texas — Allen, Plano, Little Elm, McKinney

44school.com