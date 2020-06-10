Mt. Bachelor Strengthens Support of Local Community with Launch of Play It Forward 

Mt. Bachelor, a year-round POWDR mountain resort located at the heart of Bend culture, today announced Play It Forward, a newly launched employee and community-centric philanthropic platform designed to support the local community during COVID-19 and beyond. As part of Mt. Bachelor’s Play Forever corporate responsibility commitment to protecting the environment and enabling participation, Play It Forward engages charitable giving through partnerships with local community foundations.

“As part of the fabric of this community, we have a responsibility to support those who work, live and play here,” says John McLeod, general manager of Mt. Bachelor. “Play It Forward will not only help strengthen the local community as we navigate today’s uncertainty, but we have the opportunity to inspire others to follow our lead through our volunteer work and the contributions we are making to Play It Forward. We want to ensure our communities thrive as destinations of choice for living and enjoying lives full of adventure.”

Play It Forward’s first step is focused on helping to alleviate the impact of COVID-19, an effort anyone can contribute to through volunteering, carrying out small acts of kindness, providing items in need and donating to Mt. Bachelor’s Play It Forward Fund. Set up in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation, Mt. Bachelor’s Play It Forward Fund allocates all dollars raised to local nonprofits that are on the front lines serving the Central Oregon community.

Mt. Bachelor’s Play It Forward Fund was established with a $250,000 gift from the Cumming Foundation, John and David Cumming, and resort team members. POWDR, an adventure-lifestyle company founded by John Cumming, owns Mt. Bachelor and implemented Play It Forward Funds at each of its mountain resorts across North America. The family and foundation’s gifts, totaling $2.25M across the funds, are in support of POWDR businesses helping their local communities in this tremendous time of need. Learn more at Mt. Bachelor’s Play It Forward web page.

