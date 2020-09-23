39th Annual Soroptimist International of Bend Holiday Wreath & Evergreen Sale is October 1-29

Please join Soroptimist International of Bend in helping financially needy women pursue their academic dreams. This year marks 39 years of holding SI Bend’s Annual Holiday Wreath and Evergreen Sale, which supports this effort, as well as helping a number of nonprofits in our community, such as Grandma’s House, The Loft , HeadStart and more.

Oregon-based Teufel’s Holly Farms, which was founded in 1890, assures us that they will have ample supplies of fresh evergreens to create their products, even in this difficult fire season. To make shopping for gifts during COVID-19 less stressful, Teufel’s has added more to their direct-order selections. It is easy to select, order and have a gift sent directly to your family or friends’ home. You don’t need to wrap or ship a present yourself! Prices of these specific items include the cost of shipping.

For local delivery, Soroptimist members, of course, continue to personally bring your order to your home after Thanksgiving.

It’s easy to order a beautiful wreath or centerpiece via PayPal after viewing the choices at sibend.org. Holiday sales information is also available through email at wreaths@sibend.org or by calling 541-420-3296. Sales are from October 1 to October 29, so please place your orders soon.

sibend.org