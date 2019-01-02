Neave Trio Pianist Eri Nakamura

(Photo Above, Courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

Boston-based Neave Trio is a group that represents three continents: North America, Europe and Asia. Pianist Eri Nakamura brings experience that also spans the globe with performances from Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center to Izumi Hall in Osaka and Teatro Romano in Italy.

Born in Hiroshima, she began her piano studies at age four with Mie Ishii. Her development continued at the Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan, where she was a student of Victoria Mushkatkol and Stephen Perry. After she earned a Bachelor of Music from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music under Mack McCray, she went on to complete a Master of Music and Artist Diploma from Yale University School of Music where she was under the tutelage of Peter Frankl. During this period, she competed in and was a prizewinner in numerous competitions, including first prize in the Yale School of Music Chamber Music Competition, the Miyazawa Piano Competition in Japan and the California State Division of the MTNA-Steinway & Sons Collegiate Artist Piano Competition. She was also a recipient of the Distinguished Musician Award at the IBLA Grand Prize International Piano Competition in Ragusa, Italy.

In addition to her degrees, Nakamura holds a Professional Diploma in vocal collaborative piano from Mannes School of Music, where she was a student of Cristina Stanescu and Vlad Iftinca. She also studied with Sergei Babayan and Anita Pontremoli at the Cleveland Institute of Music, where she received Artist Diplomas in both solo and collaborative piano. More recently, she was a fellow at Tanglewood Music Festival and served as a Collaborative Piano Fellow at the Bard Conservatory of Music.

Eri Nakamura performs with Neave Trio in concert at COCC’s Wille Hall when High Desert Chamber Music’s 11th season continues on Saturday, January 19, at 7:30pm.

961 NW Brooks St. • 541-306-3988 • highdesertchambermusic.org