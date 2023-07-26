Discover the Symphony Family Concert on August 15

Bring the whole family and enjoy a one-hour concert in the Sunriver Resort Great Hall with virtuosic young soloists and the full orchestra. Fun for all ages!
Discover the Symphony Concert
Tuesday, August 15 — 3pm
Sunriver Resort Great Hall
Sunriver Music Festival Orchestra
Brett Mitchell, conductor
Instrument Petting Zoo opens at 1:30pm; concert starts at 3pm
This engaging program includes Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite, accompanied by illustrations by Kellie Schneider, plus music by Brahms, Haydn, Copland and more.
This concert also includes a performance by Young Artists Scholarship recipient John Fawcett, violin, in Saint-Saëns’ Havanaise with the Festival Orchestra.
General admission $15; free for kids 18 and under
Music Education Events
The Sunriver Music Festival will present four free music education opportunities this summer.
Oboe Day
with Lindabeth Binkley, principal oboe
Thursday, August 10
9:30am-4pm
Tower Theatre
Violin Masterclass
with William Hagen, featured soloist
Friday, August 11
2-3pm
Tower Theatre
Instrument Petting Zoo
before the Discover the Symphony Concert
Tuesday, August 15, 1:30-4pm
Sunriver Resort Great Hall
Petting Zoo opens at 1:30pm; concert starts at 3pm
Piano Masterclass
with Andrew von Oeyen, featured soloist
Wednesday, August 16, 2-3:30pm
Sunriver Resort Great Hall
To participate as a piano or violin masterclass performer or in the oboe workshop, please contact Sunriver Music Festival ASAP at information@sunrivermusic.org or 541-593-1084. Auditors welcome.
2023 Sunriver Music Festival
Sunriver Music Festival fills Central Oregon with music. Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell leads world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in a remarkable 46th season.
Four classical concerts, one pops concert, a brilliant solo piano concert, and the fun, family-friendly Discover the Symphony concert will be onstage this summer.
The concert series opens August 5 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and closes August 17 at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall. | more info