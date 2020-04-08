“Now Playing” at the Tin Pan!

Support the Tin Pan while you practice social distancing from the comfort of your home! We receive a percentage of each and every ticket sold, so your purchase helps to keep us afloat while our doors are closed.

“The most important political film of the year. And it may prove to be one of the key political films of the decade.” ~Variety

A secretive, high-tech gerrymandering initiative launched ten years ago threatens to undermine our democracy. Slay The Dragon follows everyday people as they fight to make their votes matter.

“One of the Most Intimate, Devastating and Euphoric Love Stories Ever Told on Screen.” ~GQ

Presented in collaboration with Out Central Oregon

A passionate tale of love and liberation set amidst the conservative confines of modern Georgian society, And Then We Danced follows Merab, a devoted dancer who has been training for years with his partner Mary for a spot in the National Georgian Ensemble. The arrival of another male dancer, Irakli — gifted with perfect form and equipped with a rebellious streak — throws Merab off balance, sparking both an intense rivalry and romantic desire that may cause him to risk his future in dance as well as his relationships with Mary and his family.

“TRIUMPHANT. Robertson deeply dissects The Band’s magic and dysfunction.” ~Rolling Stone

Once Were Brothers is a confessional, cautionary, and occasionally humorous tale of Robertson’s young life and the creation of one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music, The Band. The film is a moving story of Robertson’s personal journey, overcoming adversity and finding camaraderie alongside the four other men who would become his brothers in music, together making their mark on music history. Once Were Brothers blends rare archival footage, photography, iconic songs and interviews with Robertson’s friends and collaborators including Martin Scorsese, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison and more.

“A funhouse of cinematic mirrors. THE WHISTLERS makes reading subtitles not just vital, but fun.” ~Los Angeles Times

In The Whistlers, not everything is as it seems for Cristi, a police inspector in Bucharest who plays both sides of the law. Embarking with the beautiful Gilda on a high-stakes heist, both will have to navigate the twists and turns of corruption, treachery and deception. A trip to the Canary Islands to learn a secret whistling language might just be what they need to pull it off.

“One of the year’s most mind-blowing, soul-cleansing and yes, immensely entertaining triumphs.” ~RogerEbert.com

Fantastic Fungi is a consciousness-shifting film that takes us on an immersive journey through time and scale into the magical earth beneath our feet, an underground network that can heal and save our planet. Through the eyes of renowned scientists and mycologists like Paul Stamets, best-selling authors Michael Pollan, Eugenia Bone, Andrew Weil and others, we become aware of the beauty, intelligence and solutions the fungi kingdom offers us in response to some of our most pressing medical, therapeutic, and environmental challenges.

“Critic’s Pick! Exhilarating. A heart-thumping political allegory that tips its hat to masters like John Carpenter.” ~The New York Times

In a recent future, Bacurau — a village in the backlands of Pernambuco — mysteriously disappears from the map. When a series of unexplained murders begin to take place, city dwellers try to react. But how to defend yourself against an unknown and relentless enemy?

