New Date Announcement for Macy Gray

Macy Gray

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Monday, December 4 at 7:30pm

Tickets go back on sale Friday, August 25 at 10am!

This performance was originally scheduled for September 10. It has now been rescheduled to December 4! All tickets have been transferred to the new date.

If you are unable to attend the new show date please contact the Box Office for an exchange, credit or refund. Our hours of operation are Monday-Saturday, 11am-4pm. Call 541-317-0700 or email info@towertheatre.org.

In lieu of a refund, please consider helping sustain the performing arts in Central Oregon by:

Donating the price of your unused tickets as a tax-deductible gift to the Tower

Crediting the ticket amount to your account or exchanging for a future program

Purchasing a Tower membership

Texting “Tower” to 44321 with a special contribution

Thank you for your continued support of the Arts of Central Oregon!

An enduring R&B soul singer and actress, Macy’s distinctive raspy voice and vocal style is heavily influenced by Billie Holiday. Since bursting on the pop scene in 1999 with the crossover hit I Try, Gray has won kudos from MTV, Billboard, Pollstar and a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. In addition to guest-starring on Ally McBeal, Dancing with the Stars, Real Housewives and The Masked Singer” she contributes songs to dozens of movie and TV show soundtracks.

