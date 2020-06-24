Oliver Lemon’s T-Shirt Sales Support Sisters Events

(Photo | Courtesy of Oliver Lemon’s)

Many summer events may be canceled, but Oliver Lemon’s Sisters is making sure that support is not.

Sisters Country’s only local grocer is selling custom-designed T-shirts to raise funds for the Sisters Quilt Show and Sisters Folk Festival, both of which were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’d give the shirts off our backs to help our community,” said Lauren Johnson, CEO of Oliver Lemon’s. “A T-shirt fundraiser to help the Sisters Quilt Show and Sisters Folk Festival is the next best thing.”

The T-shirts were designed by local artist Shelli Walters and produced in Central Oregon. The artwork incorporates iconic elements from Sisters events, such as quilts, western imagery and folk elements, alongside Oliver Lemon’s signature rooster Oliver, his sidekick chick Ollie and Newport Market’s mascot Viris (Violet + Iris = Viris).

T-shirts are $20 each and available at Oliver Lemon’s in Sisters and online at oliverlemons.com. 100 percent of profits from the sale of the T-shirts will be shared equally between the Sisters Quilt Show and Sisters Folk Festival.

For more information about the Oliver Lemon’s T-shirt fundraiser, contact the store at 541-549-0711.

oliverlemons.com