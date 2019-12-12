Patagonia Bend in Support of Plastic-Free Artwalk

(Photo | Pexels)

Patagonia Bend is proud to announce its participation in Downtown Bend’s Single-Use Plastic-Free Artwalk, starting in January 2020. Along with other environmentally conscious businesses downtown, Patagonia will eliminate single-use plastic samplers in hopes of encouraging the public to bring their own reusable cup from home or, for the first time, purchase the reusable cups that will now be available during the event.

Patagonia, in collaboration with the Downtown Bend Association, has partnered with Silipint to create Bend taster glasses that will be for sale for $5 at select locations. After years of observing the waste produced from this event, Patagonia is proud to take the necessary steps to ensure Bend remains a clean and environmentally friendly community. Patagonia operates on the business mission statement of “We’re in Business to Save Our Home Planet,” and we encourage Bend as a community of forward thinkers and environmental activists to join us in our efforts to reduce waste and take action for our planet.

patagoniabend.com