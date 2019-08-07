Raise a Reusable Steel Pint at the Sisters Folk Festival

(Photo | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

We expect approximately 4,000 people to converge in Sisters over the weekend of September 6-8 for one of the most anticipated and inspiring weekends of the year! With a growing number of patrons, artists, volunteers and staff, we’re becoming increasingly concerned about the volume of trash and waste that such an event generates and are making commitments over the next few years to minimize single-use products.

Raise a Reusable Steel Pint

New for 2019, we are focused on reducing single-use plastic cups and plastic water bottles. Through our partnership with Steelys, we are requiring the use of reusable 16-ounce steel pint cups for all beer and wine purchased at one of our Big 3 beer gardens: Village Green, Sisters Art Works and Melvin’s Market.

For $6 patrons can purchase one of our new reusable steel pint cups branded with the Sisters Folk Festival (SFF) logo. Since many people may already own one of these popular steel pint cups, we encourage folks to bring their own as long as they are 16-ounce steel pint cups to eliminate confusion at the beer gardens. Steel cups can be purchased in advance at the Ticket Check-In booth at Village Green or any of the Big 3 beer garden locations. And don’t forget to pick up a handy SFF neoprene strap/clip to keep your cup with you at all times!

Fill ‘Er Up

With all the new steel pint cups around the festival this year, we also encourage folks to use your cup at the water refill stations located at the Big 3 venues or for water at any of our music venues around town. Also new for purchase at the SFF merchandise booth are stainless steel water bottles branded with the SFF logo. Through our partnership with Hydroflask, all performing artists will receive SFF branded water bottles for backstage and on-stage hydration, eliminating the need for single-use plastic water bottles. We also discourage our food vendors from selling plastic water bottles and instead utilize the free water refill stations. Did you know…Sisters has some of the best quality water found anywhere on earth? Drink up!

What You Can Do

Come to the festival; purchase (or bring your own) a reusable stainless steel pint for beer, wine and water; purchase a SFF reusable water bottle; limit your use of single-use throwaway products; walk, bike or take the shuttle everywhere during the weekend; be nice; have fun and smile a lot!

