Rotary to Host Daddy Daughter Dance Winter Wonderland on February 29

The Rotary Club of Bend has a special event to celebrate the extra Saturday in the leap year while also supporting an important nonprofit organization.

The Daddy Daughter Dance Winter Wonderland on Saturday, February 29 at Summit High School is a special time for dads (or male role models) to get dressed up and share in snow and ice-themed fun.

Tickets are $50 for a father or male role model and one girl, $75 for a father or male role model and two girls or $100 for a father or male role model and three or more girls.

Tickets must be purchased in advance here.

“The fourth annual Daddy Daughter Dance is a great opportunity to make memories and we expect to sell out so don’t procrastinate getting advanced tickets,” said C.J. Ferrari, Rotary Club of Bend past-president and Daddy Daughter Dance chairperson. “As a dad of a daughter, this is a great way to spend time together, especially because the funds support philanthropy in our community.”

With a winter wonderland theme, the event will include dancing, games, crafts, photo booths, a chocolate fountain and other snacks. Moms are requested to leave this event for the girl(s) in their life and an adult male.

Event sponsors are Mid Oregon Credit Union, Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails, Bistro 28 and RBC Wealth Management.

