Don’t Miss Women’s History Month Programs at High Desert Museum

(Crystal Moten, curator, National Museum of American History | Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

March is Women’s History Month, and our calendar is packed with programs celebrating women’s contributions to our community.

EXPLORE AFRICAN AMERICAN WOMEN’S ACTIVISM

As a Smithsonian Affiliate, the High Desert Museum can connect you to amazing programs! Experience African American Women’s Activism in Historical Perspective today, Wednesday, March 3, for one of the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative Series virtual events.

Examine African American women’s activism and contributions in historical perspective through speakers from the National Museum of American History and Maryland Institute for Technology in the Humanities.

AFRICAN AMERICAN WOMEN’S ACTIVISM IN HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVE

Wednesday, March 3

4-5pm

FREE but registration is required.

Register here: smithsonian.zoom.us/webinar/register

THE BRAVERY OF JESSI COMBS

During her life, professional racer Jessi Combs empowered women to defy stereotypes and take on new challenges. In a virtual discussion today, Wednesday, March 3, Passion, Drive, Bravery: The Life of Jessi Combs, Jessi’s friends and members of the Jessi Combs Foundation will reflect on her inspirational life.

Jessi’s story is included in the Museum exhibit Daredevils.

PASSION, DRIVE, BRAVERY: THE LIFE OF JESSI COMBS

Wednesday, March 3

6-7pm

FREE but registration is required.

RSVP here: highdesertmuseum.org/events/jessi-combs

THE STARS CAN TELL STORIES

On Friday, March 12, discover how the sky provides you with a compass, clock, calendar and time machine! Join us for the virtual event Connecting with the Universe through Science and Stories.

Amy Sayle, Ph.D., from the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, will use planetarium software and astronomical images to identify celestial objects you can see from your own neighborhood and tell stories under the stars!

CONNECTING WITH THE UNIVERSE THROUGH SCIENCE AND STORIES

Friday, March 12

6-7pm

FREE but registration is required

Register here: highdesertmuseum.org/events/science-and-stories

WOMEN ARTISTS RESPOND TO PLACE

Join us for the next Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative Series virtual event on Wednesday, March 31. Spend the afternoon hearing Women Artists Respond to Place.

The significance of landscapes, places and narratives will be examined through the works of contemporary women artists in Smithsonian collections. We’re joined by curators from the National Museum of the American Indian and National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The High Desert Museum is a Smithsonian Affiliate, so keep your eye out for more Smithsonian-developed programming.

WOMEN ARTISTS RESPOND TO PLACE

Wednesday, March 31

2-3pm

FREE but registration is required.

Register here: smithsonian.zoom.us/webinar/register

