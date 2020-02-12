Ruthie Foster, Mary Gauthier, JigJam & Fireside Collective Added to 2020 Sisters Folk Festival Lineup

(Photos | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

The Sisters Folk Festival continues its February roll out of the initial festival lineup with these four amazing artists. Click on the artist name for more info.

Ruthie Foster‘s powerful and unique vocal style was heavily influenced by Mavis Staples, Aretha Franklin and growing up singing in her community church. Her latest record, Joy Comes Back, has earned accolades from numerous music critics. Ruthie will also be an instructor at the 2020 Americana Song Academy.

Mary Gauthier is one of Americana music’s most admired artists across the U.S. and around the world. The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter’s latest project, Rifles & Rosary Beads, features 11 songs all co-written with and for wounded veterans. Mary will be teaching at the Americana Song Academy.

JigJam blends the best of traditional Irish music with Bluegrass and Americana in a new genre that has been branded as I-Grass (Irish-influenced Bluegrass). Their onstage energy — along with their virtuosic musical ability — has captivated audiences throughout the world.

Fireside Collective Quickly blazing a name for themselves with their progressive approach to American folk music, Fireside Collective delights listeners with memorable melodies and contemporary songwriting. Hailing from Asheville, NC, the band plays original songs on stringed instruments.

