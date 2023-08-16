Bend Design Tickets On Sale Now

(Graphic courtesy of Scalehouse)

Collaboration, relentless curiosity and a daring expression of design can change everything. Bend Design 2023 promises to do just that by bringing together bold minds, thinkers and doers in AI, visual storytelling, graphic activism, branding and more.

2023 Speaker Lineup

Chuck McBride

CCO & Founder of Cutwater

Keynote: Creativity Means Business

Nishat Akhtar

VP of Creative at Instrument

Keynote: Notating and Noticing, a Design Practice

Cleo Barnett

Co-Creative Director at Amplifier

Keynote: Culture Wars: How One Organization is Using Open Source Artwork and Teaching Tools to Empower Communities, at Scale

Elodie Mailliet Storm

CEO of CatchLight

Keynote: Visual Journeys

Pedro Ruíz

Futurist / Deep Learning Engineer at Iterate Labs

Keynote: Generative Artificial Intelligence Revolution: How Diffusion Models and Pre-Trained Transformers are Shaping the Future of Creative Expression

Phoebe Anderson-Kline

Social Worker and Program Director

Keynote: Building BLOCKS: Community Powered and Designed Solutions towards ending Homelessness

Bernard Troyer

Nonprofit Director

Keynote: Building BLOCKS: Community Powered and Designed Solutions towards ending Homelessness

Jason Sturgill

Illustrator/Art Director

Workshop: I Can’t Draw (Let Me Show You How)

Isabelle Poirier

Brand Designer and Founder at IP Design Studio

Workshop: Sensory-telling: Designing Impactful Zines

Kait Kenobi

Brand Designer + Creative Consultant at Midnight Grim

Workshop: The Weirdest Person in the Room: How to Stand Out and Succeed by Harnessing Your Inner Weirdo

Claude Leco

Footwear Designer

Workshop: My Rapid Concept Development Process

Eric Moore

Leadership Coach

Workshop: Transforming Tough Talk: An NVC Workshop

scalehouse.org/benddesign