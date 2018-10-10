Seeing Hidden Water with Emma Marris

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Emma Marris — Environmental Writer

Wednesday, October 10, 6:30pm

Wille Hall, Coats Campus Center, COCC Bend

Join COCC and Bend Art Center as Emma Marris talks about the future of fresh water. She will cover global and local challenges as increasing populations struggle to share a finite amount of water. She’ll delve into one of the biggest challenges for those who want to talk about freshwater: much of it is hidden. Come to gain an understanding of the state of freshwater in the Deschutes and Klamath basins and around the world, and leave with a set of concrete actions to take and new ways to visualize the Earth’s hidden water.

Tickets: $10. Get your tickets here.

Free student tickets will be available at Coats Campus Center info desk (COCC) and the Student Life Office at OSU-Cascades (Tykeson Hall Room 110).

This presentation complements the exhibit, “Water Tables,” featuring works by Pat Clark on display at Bend Art Center and the COCC’s Barber Library from October 5 – November 25.

Join us before Emma’s talk on 10.10.18 for an opening reception for the “Water Tables: Sketches” exhibit at COCC’s Barber Library. Reception begins at 5 p.m. and includes an artist talk and refreshments in COCC’s Library Rotunda. Reception is free and open to the public.

About Marris

Emma Marris has written about the environment and other topics for National Geographic, Wired, The New York Times and Outside, among others. In 2011, she published her first book, Rambunctious Garden: Saving Nature in a Post-Wild World. She was named a National Geographic Media Innovation Fellow in June 2018.

This program is in partnership with Coalition for the Deschutes and Bend Art Center and is sponsored by Brooks Resources Corporation, Associated Students of COCC, Associated Students of OSU-Cascades and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott.