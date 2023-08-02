German Master Tech Presenting Sponsor of High Desert Chamber Music’s 16th Anniversary Season

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) has announced that German Master Tech is the presenting sponsor of their 2023-24 16th anniversary season. Supporting HDCM since 2015, German Master Tech has been a continued presence and valued contributor to our growth and success.

They are one of the West Coast’s premier independent automotive facilities specializing in German automotive and high-performance European Sports Cars. German Master Tech has been serving Central Oregon and the surrounding communities since January of 2005.

“The first HDCM concert we attended was beautiful and took me back to my childhood, as my mother was an enthusiast for the symphony, opera, and plays,” states Tim.

Morris, owner of German Master Tech. “Now, my wife Kim and I are happy that it is our turn to share in the enjoyment and support of High Desert Chamber Music, an important and leading element of classical culture in Central Oregon.”

Returning as concert sponsors this next season are Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Three Graces & Co. and Drew Familly Dentistry. Title sponsors include Combined Communications, Cascade A&E and Central Oregon Daily, with additional support from Creative Images of Life and TDS.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com