Sensory-Friendly Showing of Frozen 2

(Photo | Courtesy of Central Oregon Disability Support Network)

Central Oregon Disability Support Network is excited to share that Redmond Cinema is hosting a sensory-friendly opportunity to see Frozen 2 on Saturday, December 7. Doors open at 9am, movie starts at 9:30am. Tickets are available at the theater, $7 per child and $8 for ages 12 and up.

This is a special opportunity for families to enjoy a first run, feature film in a safe and accepting environment. The theatre will have its lights slightly up and the sound turned down. The movie will start promptly at 9:30am and won’t show previews or advertisements.

Because some have strict, special dietary needs, families are permitted to bring their own gluten-free, casein-free snacks from home. The concession stand will also be open. Additionally, audience members are invited to get up and dance, walk, shout or sing!

codsn.org