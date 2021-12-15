Holiday Treasures Abound at The Museum at Warm Springs Gift Shop

(Photo by Debbie Stacona | Provided courtesy of The Museum at Warm Springs)

Just in time for the holidays, the Gift Shop at The Museum at Warm Springs is the place to find the perfect gifts for the special people on your list.

Located just inside the Museum’s main entrance, the Gift Shop carries an assortment of all Indigenous-made artwork from around the United States with a special emphasis on work from local Warm Springs artists. There is a wonderfully diverse, unique selection of other merchandise to fit every budget, which includes souvenirs, seasonal items, postcards and gift cards, stunning Native jewelry (including turquoise jewelry), photographs, posters and prints, fine art produced by local Warm Springs artists, books and CDs, t-shirts and other clothing items, Pendleton blankets and other Pendleton products, tote bags and purses, moccasins, lotions and soaps and locally produced huckleberry jams, maple syrup and snacks.

Always popular holiday gift items, look for this year’s selection of holiday gift bags put together by the Museum’s staff and available throughout the month. First come, first served.

“Visitors to our Museum always compliment us on our Gift Shop, which is very extensive and truly first rate in terms of the merchandise that is available,” says Museum Executive Director Elizabeth A. Woody (Warm Springs, Yakama and Navajo). “I recommend visiting us soon to get the best selection of holiday gifts.”

“And while you are visiting, please stop in and view the “28th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member Exhibit,” celebrating the artistic creativity and excellence of Warm Springs Tribal members,” says Woody. “The exhibit, which includes 27 Warm Springs artists, will be on view through Saturday, January 8, 2022.” Selected artworks are available for sale with a 20 percent commission going toward the Museum.

Give to the Museum’s Year-End Campaign by December 31

Visit museumatwarmsprings.org or mail your contribution postmarked by December 31, 2021 to The Museum at Warm Springs, P.O. Box 909, Warm Springs OR 97761. Consider a matching gift to one of The Museum’s partners, the Oregon Cultural Trust. A gift to the Trust (up to $500 for individuals, $1,000 for couples filing jointly and $2,500 for class-C corporations) is a tax credit, a dollar-for-dollar reduction for any Oregon taxes owed. Double the impact on Oregon culture; tax dollars that are redirected to the Trust support Oregon culture. The Oregon Cultural Trust is a generous supporter of The Museum at Warm Springs.

Museum Hours

Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am-5pm. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission: Museum members (free), adults ($7), senior citizens over 60 ($6), students 13-18 with student body card ($4.50), children 5-12 ($3.50) and children 4 and younger (free).

Museum Health and Safety Protocols During the Continuing COVID-19 Pandemic

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council requires all visitors and staff to wear masks while in the Museum. Other health and safety procedures are in place, which include allowing only a certain number of visitors in the Museum at a time and temperature checks at the entrance. All protocols are designed to keep the public and staff safe during the ongoing pandemic.

museumatwarmsprings.org • 541-553-3331