Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night (or what you will)

(Tom and Lily | Photo courtesy of Guerrilla Shakespeare Co.)

The Guerrilla Shakespeare Co. presents its fourth annual Shakespeare production, Twelfth Night (or what you will).

This year the classic is set amongst the angst and ambiguity of the 1990’s. This is a travelling production and takes place in four locations over seven nights (August 8-17) including two nights in the Deschutes Memorial Cemetery and Gardens. Other locations include the Deschutes Historical Society, Village Green Park (Sisters) and Maragas Winery (Culver).

Seating is festival style. Please bring chairs or blankets for seating.

Viola has ‘shipwrecked” in Illyria. Vulnerable by her state and under pressure from society, Viola goes undercover as a man named Cesario and employs herself with the Duke Orsino. Things get complicated when she falls in love with him. Meanwhile, another prominent lady, the Countess Olivia has fallen in love with her male guise! Throw into the mix Viola’s presumed-dead-twin-brother, Sebastian who arrives in Illyria too, and you’ve got a classic debacle!

Whether you know this play or not, you won’t want to miss this all outdoor rendition!

Tickets are $15 (plus fees) at Bendticket.com or $20 at the door.

bendticket.com