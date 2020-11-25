We Will Be in the Theater Again

(Photo | Courtesy of BendFilm)

Unfortunately, yet necessary, due to Governor Kate Brown’s new COVID-19 mandate, we will be shut down until December 2. As soon as we are open again, we are offering private rentals of the theater for you and your pod with unlimited popcorn for as little as $100! You can book your special screening now.

And please stay tuned as we will continue to share + post about what we are featuring in our virtual theater, ski movies in the alley and other in-theater screenings as the new year approaches with hopes of *semi* normalcy in the horizon!

More on rentals: Date Night? Birthday? Need an excuse to get out of the house? Craving theater popcorn? Your cinematic dreams have come true!

2020 will be remembered as the year where uncertainty is the new norm for everyone. It has been a year of challenges and heartache, a year of learning, listening and questioning what needs to change and how we can do better — as individuals, as organizations, as a community. 2020 will also be remembered as the year that our community stepped up in big ways. We are truly humbled by and grateful for the strength this community showed to help one another navigate health crises, natural disasters, racial equity and social justice.

At a time when we have to be physically distanced, we understand that we have to remain connected. We know that art can help heal and guide us through these uncertain times. Our community came together to enjoy drive-in movies this summer, gathered at a distance in Tin Pan Alley to share in a novel experience and logged in remotely to watch films at the Virtual Tin Pan Alley and BendFilm Festival, because we know the value of art is to help heal and guide us through these uncertain times. You made it possible to embrace this year because of your open mind, love of the arts and dedication to a future when Bend thrives on every level.

Please join us this end-of-year giving season with a gift to support independent film in 2021.

Let There Be Light: The History of Bend’s Water Pageant

In partnership with the Deschutes Historical Museum, we have a new and local virtual film for you to screen right in the comfort of your own home! Directed by Brent Barnett, Let There be Light: The History of Bend’s Water Pageant is a film that documents one of Bend’s historic traditions.

“From 1933 to 1965, a floating parade on Mirror Pond drew thousands to Drake Park in downtown Bend, Oregon for a one-of-a-kind July 4th celebration uniting history and theatrics with civic pride. Relive the pageant through the archives of the Deschutes Historical Museum and the memories of past pageant royalty. A film by Future Filmworks, produced by the Deschutes County Historical Society.”

