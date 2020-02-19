Sneak Preview: Fourth Annual Piano Showcase Returns to Bend April 3-4

(Piano Showcase Talent Mac Potts)

The fourth annual edition of Sunriver Music Festival’s Piano Showcase: From Bach to Boogie to Jazz continues celebrating the versatility and virtuosity of the piano with four world-class pianists sharing the spotlight for two days at Bend’s Tower Theatre.

This year’s event, April 3-4, will bring genre-spanning programming filled with collaboration, public performances and education, led by Portland’s Michael Allen Harrison (founder of the popular Ten Grands concert series) with guest artists Mac Potts, Colleen Adent, and Rosa Li.

Below is a sneak preview of the performers. For complete program and ticket information, visit sunrivermusic.org or email information@sunrivermusic.org.

Michael Allen Harrison, composer, songwriter and pianist, is founder of Portland’s famed Ten Grands concert series. Delivering music to the heart, his classical contemporary style carves a distinct niche of timeless music that has connected with thousands throughout his three-decade career. He is known for his magical piano solos, for creating music for ballet, theater and film, and for his love for teaching and for his giving spirit. He has created more than 50 albums released through MAH Records.

Born totally blind, American Idol contestant Mac Potts has been stunning crowds since he began his professional career at 11 years old. A prodigy, he studied the piano classically until he discovered rock-n-roll and began picking up the blues. He soon began playing in blues festivals across the nation. Mac has shared his talent with fans in New York, Washington D.C. and the concert halls of Portland, Florida and Seattle. A Ten Grand artist since 2011, Mac quickly became a favorite addition to the show with his high-energy and engaging performances.

Colleen Adent is a classically trained, improvisational pianist. With more than 35 years of experience as a performer, composer, arranger and teacher, she is known as one of the Pacific Northwest’s most accomplished pianists. The uniqueness of Colleen’s artistry lies in her ability to improvise as well as perform as a classical musician. These two disciplines are often viewed as two separate worlds, but Colleen lives comfortably in both places, embracing the strengths of each musical world to create a fresh, dynamic, engaging listening experience. Colleen’s warm personality and skillful playing naturally invite the listener to join her in embracing the moment.

Rosa Li, a recent graduate of The Juilliard School, made her orchestral debut at the age of nine with the Far Eastern Symphony Orchestra in Russia. She has since performed extensively throughout the United States in both solo and collaborative recitals. In addition, her achievements include winning top prizes in the MTNA National Baldwin Piano Competition and MTNA National Yamaha Piano Competition. She recently served as class and company pianist for the Oregon Ballet Theatre and Indiana University Ballet Department, as well as the Collegiate and Precollege divisions of The Juilliard School and The Juilliard Orchestra. She holds degrees from Columbia University and Indiana University.

