Socks in the Frying Pan Brings Popular Irish Music to Redmond

Redmond Community Concert Association (RCCA) is pleased to bring Irish traditional music band, Socks in the Frying Pan, to Redmond for two performances at Ridgeview High School’s Performing Arts Theatre on Sunday, March 4. This multi-award winning group comes to Central Oregon from County Clare on the west coast of Ireland, the universal hub of Irish traditional music. Infusing their traditional heritage with their own youthful, personal flair has earned them accolades including “New Band of the Year” by the Irish Music Association.

The band is comprised of Aodán Coyne on guitar and vocals, and the accomplished Hayes brothers, Shane Hayes on accordion and Fiachra Hayes on fiddle and banjo. Each member is an accomplished solo musician in their own right with solo albums and performances in addition to awards. They have all earned the respect and admiration of their peers and critics alike for their modern and energetic approach to their music.

The group has embraced the United States, having been booked by every major Irish festival. Their onstage wit has captivated audiences around the world, and soon the worldwide “Sock Invasion” will continue in Central Oregon with two performances on Sunday and a musical outreach to local schools on Monday.

Tickets for the 2pm and 6:30pm performances, sold via season subscription only, are sold out. RCCA, an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization, has been bringing a wide variety of outstanding talent from around the USA and the world to our community since 1983. For more information visit RCCA’s website, www.redmondcca.org or call 541-350-7222.

