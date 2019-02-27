Sold Out Valentine’s Concert Provides A Prelude to Spring Break Piano Showcase April 12-13

(Arthur Migliazza | Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

If you have out-of-town guests arriving for Spring Break, make sure you leave a spot for the Sunriver Music Festival’s Third Annual Piano Showcase: From Bach to Boogie to Jazz, April 12-13. This dynamic two-day piano celebration, featuring a trio of exceptional pianists, is a visitor-pleasing follow up to the Festival’s sold out Valentine’s Dinner Concert in February. Purchase tickets by March 12 and you can save with an early bird special.

Taking place at downtown Bend’s historic Tower Theatre, the popular Piano Showcase combines public performances with a full day of music education. This year, audiences will discover a new artist visiting the area for the first time—jazz pianist Dan Tepfer from New York City. Returning artists include popular boogie-woogie pianist Arthur Migliazza and Van Cliburn medalist Sean Chen. Both Migliazza and Chen are fan favorites, having appeared numerous times with the Sunriver Music Festival.

Jazz pianist Dan Tepfer has made a name for himself as a pianist-composer of wide-ranging ambition, “a remarkable musician” in the words of the Washington Post. Born in Paris to American parents, Tepfer has performed with some of the jazz greats including saxophone luminary Lee Konitz. As an artist, Tepfer has crafted everything from probing solo improvisation and intimate duets to richly layered trio albums of original compositions. As a composer, he is a recipient of the Charles Ives Fellowship from the American Academy of Arts and Letters for his works. Bringing together his undergraduate studies in astrophysics with his passion for music, he is currently working on integrating computer-driven algorithms into his improvisational approach. Awards include first prize and audience prize at the Montreux Jazz Festival Solo Piano Competition, first prize at the East Coast Jazz Festival Competition, and the Cole Porter Fellowship from the American Pianists Association.

Returning by popular demand, Arthur Migliazza is a member of the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame and was a finalist at the 2010 and 2014 International Blues Challenge in Memphis. In 2014 he received the Best of the Blues Award for Best Keyboardist in Washington State.

American pianist Sean Chen was the winner of the 2013 American Pianists Awards and a medalist at the 2013 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Lauded for his natural charisma and approachable personality, Mr. Chen is particularly in demand for residencies that combine performances with master classes, school concerts, and artist conversations.

A two-day, all-inclusive pass for all concerts and workshops is $80 (Sign up by March 12 and the cost is $70). Students age 21 and under get the all-inclusive pass for $40. Individual concert tickets are also available for the Friday and Saturday night concerts at $35 each. The evening concerts are two completely different programs – you’ll want to attend both for the best Piano Showcase experience!

For complete ticket information: sunrivermusic.org, information@sunrivermusic.org or call the Sunriver Music Festival ticket office at 541-593-9310