Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts Presents Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, Prints from the Permanent Collection

(Artwork by Yoonhee Choi, Trace 0 | Courtesy of Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts)

Join us for the opening of Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, Prints from the Permanent Collection, this Friday, May 7 from 5-7pm at the Scalehouse Gallery. This will be a safe and socially distanced event — masks are required and there will be limited capacity.

Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts provides a creative conduit for educational, social and economic opportunities for Native Americans through artistic development.

Located on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in the foothills of Oregon’s Blue Mountains, Crow’s Shadow is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization formed in 1992 by local artists James Lavadour (Walla Walla) and Phillip Cash Cash (Cayuse and Nez Perce). Over the last 26 years, Crow’s Shadow has evolved into a world-class studio focused on contemporary fine art printmaking and artist residencies.

Works published by Crow’s Shadow Press can be found in major collections including: Library of Congress, Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Portland Art Museum, Eiteljorg Museum, Wellin Museum of Art, Davis Museum at Wellesley and the Whitney Museum of American Art.

More information is available at crowsshadow.org.

EXHIBITION FEATURED ARTISTS:

Featured artists include3 Samantha Wall, Rick Bartow (Wiyot), Pat Boas, Wendy Red Star (Crow/Apsalooké), Sara Siestreem, Avantika Bawa, Wuon Gean Ho, Yoonhee Choi, Yoshihiro Kitai, Jim Denomie, Modou Dieng and Demian DinéYazhi'(Diné).

Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, Prints from the Permanent Collection is on view May 7-June 26. Scalehouse Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6pm. The Gallery is located in the Franklin Crossing Building, Suite 138 in the Tin Pan Alley.

scalehouse.org