Standout Rodeo Contractors Help Sisters Rodeo

Sisters Rodeo has a knack for bringing the best of professional contractors to town, a team that makes the rodeo’s famous fast pace attract fans from across the nation.

“There is a chemistry and atmosphere at Sisters that you just don’t find at other rodeos,” said Jason Buchanan, a rodeo sound man, who has been producing music at Sisters for sixteen years. “The crowd gets so involved, which makes the event that much more exciting.”

“Sisters gave me my first shot at sound,” Buchanan explained, “and then I recommended my good friend, JJ, for their rodeo. With the announcers we have and JJ, there is a fine-tuned read of the crowd that is almost an art. My voice is the music.”

“We all work so well together. We know when to let the crowd settle after big action, then we bring it back up to hand clappin’ and foot stompin’ fun.”

Rodeo is an event of impromptu action and unpredictability. The music in the arena reflects that, with Buchanan picking from a broad base of music styles, a mix of old and new country to rock and even some hip hop. He lets the circumstances dictate his on-the-spot music choices.

The professional team includes four-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Announcer of the Year, Wayne Brooks. The velvet voiced cowboy on horseback shares the stage with one of the best historians and statisticians in rodeo, Curt Robinson, who is returning to Sisters for his 25th year.

The complementary duo keeps the crowd informed and interested in all eight events of the rodeo. Their quick wits highlight the unusual and unexpected twists that spice up any rodeo. Both announcers are familiar figures and voices at National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

In the arena, the bullfighters are superb athletes who fire on a fast trigger to protect a bull rider, sometimes putting themselves in danger. Rowdy Barry will be working his last Sisters Rodeo, retiring after a long, rewarding career. His partner in the arena is Dan Newman, with whom Barry has worked more rodeos than with any other bullfighter.

At the Xtreme Bulls performance, Ryan Manning will again join his dad, Rowdy, in the arena. The young bullfighter is living his career fantasy.

JJ Harrison, barrelman and clown, has risen to rodeo world fame from a PRCA career that began at Sisters Rodeo. Rodeos clamor for a chance to have this energized rodeo entertainer. After a bull ride, it is up to JJ to keep a bull’s attention and draw it away from both the cowboy and the bullfighters. The goal is to keep it focused on him until it can be released through the exit gate.

With the popularity of JJ, Sisters Rodeo is offering face-painting at the Sunday, Family Day, performance. The stands then become full of little JJs, who will be invited into the arena for a massive group photo with their favorite clown.

The stock contractor, Mike Corey, brings rodeo stock that continues to enhance the reputation of Corey and Lange Stock Contractors all the way to National Finals Rodeo. The company has acquired some new, tough bucking horses that will either help a cowboy score high points or find himself on the dusty end of a short ride. One of these horses gave one cowboy a high score in the 88 point range, having defeated all its other riders in the current season.

With a specialty in bucking bulls, Corey is pleased to have bulls that make eight seconds seem like a dream. In 32 outs this year, only one ride was completed on his bulls. Cowa Bunga gave a rider 92 points, a huge score for a bull ride.

From behind the chutes to the mounted pick-up men in the arena, John Leavitt, the Arena Director, is grateful for his arena crew.

“We have a great professional crew with Mike Corey’s team,” said Leavitt, “and we also have a crew of volunteers behind the chutes who have become an exceptional group, with years of experience at Sisters Rodeo.”

Tomas’ Garcilazo and his La Charreria act will stun fans with an unbelievable choreographed horse performance along with Maguey rope tricks. The performer has taken this act all over the world, to the White House and to Kennedy Center. The rodeo prides itself on its Specialty Acts like this one, bringing the best in the business to entertain its crowds.

Tickets are selling fast, so Sisters Rodeo recommends purchasing tickets early. The ticket office is open from 10 to 4 every day.

Sisters Rodeo will begin June 6 with Xtreme Bulls followed by four rodeo performances June 8-10. For tickets and information, call the ticket hotline at 541-549-0121 or 1-800-827-7522, or visit the ticket office at 220 W. Cascade Ave. in Sisters. For information visit www.sistersrodeo.com