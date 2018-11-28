Still Here: Native Artists’ Reflections on their Art & Heritage

(Photo courtesy of the High Desert Museum)

Join the High Desert Museum on December 6 for a discussion with Kelli Palmer, Marge Kalama and Roberta Kirk, Native artists from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The panelists will reflect on their art, its significance and the legacy of 20th century photographer Edward S. Curtis.

“Our people are still here… We are still practicing our culture, traditions and languages… We’re still trying to protect our land, our resources and our traditional foods. We’re still trying to carry on the way that our ancestors taught us.” – Roberta Kirk

Thursday, December 6

6-7:30 pm

$7 (Museum Members receive 20% discount)