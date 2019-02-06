Student Artists Shine in Scholastic Art Awards

(Left: “Nightly” Photograph by Jevan La Marche, Summit High School, Right: “Never Alone” Digital Art by Miina McCown, Bend Senior High School | Photos courtesy of Bend-La Pine Schools)

From photography to drawing and digital art to film, Bend-La Pine Schools students earned hundreds of awards for their artistic creations during the 11th Annual Central Oregon Scholastic Art Awards. The award-winning work will be on display to the public at the Pinckney Auditorium at Central Oregon Community College, starting with a special awards ceremony Saturday, February 9 from 1 to 2pm.

“Art is a powerful way for students to share their voices and perspectives with us and every year we are impressed with the talent and creativity our students exhibit,” said Superintendent Shay Mikalson. “We value art in our schools and it’s a pleasure to see so many of our students, including these Scholastic Art winners, pursuing their talents at a high level.”

Dakota Callicott, a Bend Senior High School student, earned an American Vision Award, one of just five students in Oregon to earn this honor. He earned this top national distinction for his short film A Lesser You in the film and animation category.

Callicott, as well as dozens of students who earned Golden Key awards, will have their work judged at the national level and may be invited to attend a special awards reception at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Additional information and artwork here