BendFilm Offering Summer Film Camp

(Photo | Courtesy of BendFilm)

Future filmmakers entering fifth through ninth grade are invited to apply to Summer Film Camp. Students will learn how to unleash all of the creative potential of their iPads to learn how to write a script, direct actors, record quality picture and sound and edit their films — all in just five days.

Here are details:

20 students

5 iPads and microphones

5 days of filmmaking

1 final Tin Pan showcase

$100 for the week, free for students on free or reduced lunch

Session #1: July 26-31

Session #2: August 2-6

This program was made possible by the Oregon Community Foundation.

Learn more and apply here: bendfilm.org/education/2021-summer-filmmaking-workshop.

