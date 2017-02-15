(Photo courtesy of PLAYA)

In Summer Lake PLAYA Presents on February 18 from 2-4pm. This free and family friendly event begins with an open studio tour and closes with readings and a light reception.

Featured residents include Alex Hirsch (drawing, Oregon), Clarissa Calleson (sculpture, Washington), Sarah Sedwick (painting, Oregon), Elizabeth Enslin (non-fiction, Oregon), Nancy Scharf (fiction, Oregon), Kathryn Hunt (poetry, Washington), Monica Regan (poetry, Oregon) and Anna McKee (printmaking/ sculpture, Washington).

The public is invited to attend this free event at PLAYA, located at 47531 Hwy 31, between mileposts 81 and 82.

Ride the free Senior Center bus. Seating is limited to 14. Call the Main Library in Lakeview at 541-947-6019 to reserve your seat today. The bus will begin loading at the Main Library in Lakeview 12:45pm for a 1pm departure. Anticipated return to Lakeview is by 5pm.

For more information about PLAYA Presents, please contact Deborah Ford at 541-943-3983 or deborahford@playasummerlake.org.

