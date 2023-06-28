HDCM Pop-Up Concerts Expand to Redmond Featuring Violinist Mateo Garza

(HDCM Pop-Up Concert with Mateo Garza at Looney Bean | Photo courtesy of HDCM)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) presents their third season of Pop-Up Concerts! around town. These performances are held outdoors and are FREE to attend and open to all. This season will feature the Spotlight Chamber Players and alumni. This program is made possible in part by a grant from the Pacific Power Foundation, whose mission is to support the growth and vitality of our communities.

These short, 20-minute performances will be held in a variety of locations, including Downtown Bend, the Old Mill District, and a new appearance in Redmond. The series concludes on Thursday, June 29, 4pm, at Redmond Centennial Park in Downtown Redmond featuring violinist Mateo Garza, joined by pianist Janet Smith. Come for the music, then enjoy the Redmond Farmer’s Market afterward!

Mateo Garza just recently received his bachelor of music from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York studying with Robin Scott and received the John Celentano Award for Excellence in Chamber Music. In the fall, he will be pursuing his master’s degree at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its 15th season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

HDCM 2022-2023 title sponsors include Mission Building, German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Cascade A&E Magazine, Central Oregon Daily News, and Newstalk KBND and 101.7 Radio. Additional support provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation, Photography by Leaetta, and BendBroadband.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com