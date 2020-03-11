Sunriver Stars Announces Auditions for Greater Tuna

The Sunriver Stars will hold auditions for Greater Tuna on Sunday, March 29 and Monday, March 30 at 7pm in room 208 of the Village Properties building in the Sunriver business park located at 56835 Venture Lane.

Ten men and women of various ages are needed for the upcoming production of Greater Tuna, by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard.

Greater Tuna is a comedy about a small town in Texas named “Tuna,” Texas’ third-smallest town. The wacky but lovable inhabitants of the town take to the stage in all their outrageous glory and remind us about what’s important in life. Relevant and irreverent, the townspeople talk about everything from politics to the meaning of life, and in the process, we come to learn what makes them (and us) tick! Originally, Greater Tuna was performed by two men playing all 20 characters, but casting more people is allowed and will be done with this production. Cast members may be asked to play multiple characters, with some males playing female roles and females playing male roles.

For more information, email Sandy Klein at mustangsandy1963@gmail.com or call 541-598-5262.

sunriverstars.org