Sunriver STARS Community Theater Celebrates Historic Season

(Posters | Courtesy of Sunriver STARS Community Theater)

Way back in 2011 a small group of theatrical enthusiasts met at the home of Victoria Kristy with the thought of starting a theater company and the match was lighted. From those days with no venue, no actors, no lighting or sound equipment, and no backing the theater performed its first show. Enthusiasm grew and the flame began to flicker. A board of directors was formed and nonprofit status acquired — and funded by a group of local supporters the flame grew stronger. Several shows were performed at The SHARC, and then after a generous invitation, the theater moved its venue to The Door in the Sunriver Business Park where the flame grew more. Now — after 28 shows, more actors and better equipment and two Kids Drama Camps under its belt — the board of directors feels that the theater is stronger than ever.

The 2018-2019 season is historic in that it was the first season that the board was able to publicize the entire season by the end of June, therefore allowing for marketing and publicity endeavors to announce shows months in advance, and theater enthusiasts to buy tickets for the entire season at any time. The Marketing Director was able to procure several thousand dollars in sponsorships, and the Publicity Director was able to print the entire season on rack cards and in the local papers. Then with the production of the much loved show Oliver, which had five consecutive sell-outs, followed by Canterbury Tales as the holiday show, and Suite Surrender in the winter, both with excellent attendance, the flame grew into a fire. Gasoline was poured on the fire with the last show of the season, The Butler Did It, which was a hilarious comedy.

So, as they close out the season, let the Sunriver STARS say thank you to so many who have helped the fire grow. May the 2019-2020 season (which will be published this month) be even better and the fire grow bigger.

On With The Show!!!

sunriverstars.org