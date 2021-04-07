What Happened Before the Big Bang? COCC’s Visiting Scholar Series Investigates

(Ethan Siegel, Ph.D. | Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Community College)

Big Bang theory research and the frontier of astrophysics are the topics of an upcoming Central Oregn Community College Foundation Nancy R. Chandler Visiting Scholar Program event titled What Happened Before the Big Bang? at 6pm on Tuesday, April 20.

Ethan Siegel, Ph.D., an astrophysicist, author and senior science contributor to Forbes magazine, will discuss the Big Bang theory and how research over the past 40 years has led to new understandings of what happened prior to the expansion of the universe. Tickets to this virtual event are $5. Visit cocc.edu/foundation/vsp to register and learn more.

A former physics professor at both the University of Portland and Lewis & Clark College, Siegel is now a full-time science writer and communicator. He writes an award-winning blog called Starts With a Bang.

Since 1985, the Nancy R. Chandler Visiting Scholar Program of the Central Oregon Community College Foundation has brought renowned scholars, lecturers and experts to the region. This event is sponsored by the Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund, the Associated Students of COCC and Marjorie Meret, M.Ed.

For more information on this event, including free tickets for current COCC students, contact Charlotte Gilbride, coordinator for the Nancy R. Chandler Visiting Scholar Program, at 541-383-7257 or cgilbride@cocc.edu.

cocc.edu