Terpsichorean Dance Studio Under New Leadership

One of Bend’s older businesses has just become new again. As of January 1, 2020, the Terpsichorean Dance Studio is under the highly experienced leadership of Aprille Chadwell, a teacher at Terpsichorean for 24 years.

Terpsichorean Dance Studio was founded in 1975 by Carolyn Brant. Carolyn named the studio after the Greek muse of dance, Terpsichore, whose name means, “delight in dance.” That is the tradition that Aprille intends to maintain. Asked about this recent development, Carolyn said, “I am so pleased that Aprille has committed to continuing the legacy of the Terpsichorean Dance Studio. She is offering the time and energy necessary to maintain the studio’s family atmosphere, where art and the sheer joy of dance are celebrated.”

Over the years, Aprille has trained at workshops such as Edge Performing Arts, New York City Dance Alliance and LA Dance Force and she has taught most of the dance genres offered at Terpsichorean. Both of Aprille’s daughters have grown up dancing at the studio and Julia — the oldest — now teaches early ballet classes. It has been a family project from the beginning.

Students love the Terpsichorean Dance Studio, as attested to by two long-term dancers:

“I danced at Terp for over ten years and always knew that I had a place where I belonged. My experience at the studio inspired and motivated me to continue dancing and growing as I entered college life and beyond.” – Ali Beaulieu

“Terpsichorean was where I grew up and part of my heart will always be there, I’m so thankful that I got to grow up there and wouldn’t have it any other way.” – Carmyn Fortier

The studio, which has a faculty of eight experienced instructors, will continue to offer dance instruction for ages three to adult in ballet, jazz, contemporary, modern, tap, hip-hop and creative movement for the youngest students. The dancers will perform at their annual recital, which will be held at Mountain View High School on June 19 and 20.

The studio also rents space to other performing arts or fitness classes/groups.

Terpsichorean Dance Studio is located at 1601 NW Newport Avenue in Bend down the hill from Central Oregon Community College. Look for the new sign and logo as you go past. Contact the studio for more information by calling 541-389-5351, emailing to office@tdsdance.org or by visiting the website at tdsdance.org.

