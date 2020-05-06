The Environmental Center Presents Earth Day Parade Video, Spring Updates & More

(The Environmental Center’s Power Hour on May 19 will focus on electric cars. | Photo courtesy of The Environmental Center)

Virtual Earth Day Parade

We asked the community to participate in our wonky idea of a virtual parade… and you really came through.

We are so excited to share the 2020 Earth Day parade! This compilation really warms our heart, and we hope you enjoy it. Thank you to everyone who dressed up to celebrate, completed a Goosechase challenge, attended the online concert, watched our interview with Jefferson, streamed story time with Teafly…. (the list goes on). We had so much fun connecting with you and taking collective action during these times of physical distancing.

Watch the parade here: youtube.com.

Power Hour on May 19

Can I afford an electric car?

Join our electric vehicle expert, Neil Baunsgard, for a virtual presentation that will bust myths of electric vehicle affordability. Bring your questions!

In case you missed it, here are a few great resources we’ve shared on our blog lately…

Use Your Food!

We’re launching a second round of the Rethink Food Waste Challenge — and we have $1,000 in prizes to give away.

Learn how much food goes to waste in your home and how to prevent it. If you missed our first food waste challenge back in 2018, here’s your chance to join 700+ local households who have taken the challenge and seen major shifts. While we’re spending a lot of time at home these days, do your best to reduce wasted food and learn how to be creative with what you have! The challenge runs May 11 – June 7.

Gardening Goes On

Each week, our educators deliver ‘Grab & Go’ garden and nutrition packets at Redmond School District’s meal distribution site. We’ve enjoyed supporting families at home with fun activities that connect kids to nature through food! Our team is also producing a plethora of videos (available on our YouTube channel) featuring kid-friendly garden activities and story time. READ MORE

**Video highlight: Making Seed Balls – A fun guerrilla gardening technique that we like to share with families during the Earth Day Fair.

Youth Educators Are Busy

We truly miss being in the classroom with students! But we’re still finding ways to deliver EarthSmart programs through virtual, self-guided lessons. The format may look different, but the content is just as interesting. In addition, we continue to support Bend-La Pine schools that are participating in the Green School application process. READ MORE

**Video highlight: Drop in a Bucket – Do you know just much clean & accessible freshwater we have on planet Earth? You may be surprised.

SUMMER CAMPS! (We’re hopeful….)

Do you know a student who would enjoy learning about natural history, exploring the forest, creating forts and splashing in Tumalo Creek? We added two more camp dates and widened the age range to 6-10 years in hopes of providing more opportunities for kids to play outside and learn. Due to the evolution of COVID-19, please note that summer programs may be modified or cancelled. We will keep you informed as we get closer.

WHEN: June 29-July 2, July 20-22, July 27-30 and August 10-13 (9am-4pm each day)

WHERE: Skyliner Lodge – 16125 Skyliners Road, Bend

OUR PICKS

It’s voting season! Ballots are arriving in your mailbox, and if you want to vote for candidates who may align with your environmental values, look to Oregon League of Conservation Voters’ primary endorsements .

Mecca Bend and Embrace Bend have put together a Central Oregon COVID-19 Mutual Aid Relief Fund to help support our undocumented, BIPOC, queer and disabled neighbors. If you find yourself in a privileged position, we encourage you to contribute.

2020 Spring Fire Free at Knott Landfill — May 9 – 24 Create and maintain defensible space around your home and recycle your yard debris for FREE at local collection sites.

Circular Economy Cities Pacific Northwest Virtual Workshop — May 21, 9am An opportunity to learn about circularity and connect with others doing this work, with a special focus on meaningful alternatives to raw materials we use in our businesses and lives.

