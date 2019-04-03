Theater in the Park Returns — First Call for Auditions

(Theater in the Park, 2018 – Jesus Christ Superstar | Photo courtesy of Lay It Out Events)

Lay It Out Events announces the 2019 production of Theater in the Park — La Cage aux Folles, the hit musical by Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Herman that inspired the 1996 film, The Birdcage with first call for La Cage aux Folles auditions begin April 5.

Over the past eight years, Lay It Out Events has hosted a variety of Shakespeare classics on an outdoor stage in Drake Park in downtown Bend. Last year, in order to make room for a wider variety of playwrights and works, Lay It Out Events transformed Shakespeare in the Park into Theater in the Park. Audiences enjoyed two nearly sold-out productions of Jesus Christ Superstar, complete with an optional VIP dinner and a scenic view of the sun setting over the Deschutes River.

This year’s production of La Cage aux Folles centers around Georges, the owner of La Cage aux Folles nightclub. The late-night spot features a drag show, starring Georges partner and love of his life, Albin — who is known on stage as ZaZa. After 20 years of un-wedded bliss, Georges and Albin face the hardest challenge of their relationship yet: meeting their son’s future — and very conservative — in-laws.

Based on Jean Poiret’s 1973 French play of the same name, the multi-Tony award-winning La Cage aux Folles is a musical filled with spectacle and heart.

Michelle Mejaski returns as the director and choreographer of the 2019 production of Theater in the Park after delivering a stellar performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar in 2018. Mejaski, an award-winning tap dancer and founder of Mejaski Choreography & Productions, has choreographed for Cascade Theatrical Company, 2nd Street Theater, The Tower Theatre and many more.

Trish Sewell — who has been teaching, singing and acting for over 30 years — returns as the vocal director for the 2019 production of La Cage aux Folles. Sewell is in demand as a soloist; teaches music history, voice classes and voice lessons at COCC; and teaches private voice in addition to lending her skillset to productions at Cascades Theatrical Company and Community Theater of the Cascades.

AUDITIONS

First call for La Cage aux Folles auditions begin April 5. Those interested in trying out for the musical can contact Michelle Mejaski at 541-948-9901 or email MejaskiChoreography@gmail.com.

Tickets are on sale now. There are three tiers of seating options, priced at $25, $35 and $45 for assigned seating. For an additional $30, guests can treat themselves to a VIP dinner featuring Mexican cuisine catered by Hola. Dinner includes two beverages.

THEATER IN THE PARK: LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23 & SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

DOORS, 6PM | PERFORMANCE, 7PM | VIP DINNER, 5PM

DRAKE PARK, 777 NW RIVERSIDE BLVD., BEND



layitoutevents.com