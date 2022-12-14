(Maragas Winery Barrel Wagon after our recent big snow | Photo courtesy of Maragas Winery)

Christmas Eve Open House

December 24, 2022

12-3:30pm

An Annual Tradition

Live Holiday Classics, complimentary cup of spiced wine and spiced popcorn.

There’s no cover, all we ask is that you bring food or a donation that we are collecting for the NeighborImpact Central Oregon Food Bank. Easy to find, stunning area, at Maragas’ cozy Christmas decorated winery and vineyard.

An old fashioned Christmas thank you to our Central Oregon community for supporting us and our community through the years.

******

Featuring Samantha Maragas singing Holiday Classics.

Her singing credits include performances at Carnegie Hall in New York and Musikverein in Vienna

Join us at Maragas Winery for the sounds and feel of the season.

Merry Christmas

