Think & Drink: A Conversation with Rinku Sen

May 14 | 6pm | McMenamins Old St. Francis School (700 NW Bond St., Bend)

Deschutes Public Library, Oregon Humanities and OSU-Cascades Diversity Committee present a Think & Drink conversation on racial justice and democracy in the 21st century with author Rinku Sen. This free event is open to the public and will take place at McMenamins Old St. Francis School in Bend on May 14. Doors open at 6pm; the event starts at 6:30pm. Food, beverages and books will be available for sale.

Race relations in the United States are the most contested in half a century. Communities of color face grave threats, as our still-young democracy continues to develop, all in a context of world-changing technological revolution. This talk will explore how these issues are related, and what we can do to ensure a fair and sustainable world for all.

Sen is the author of two books: Stir It Up: Lessons in Community Organizing and The Accidental American: Immigration and Citizenship in the Age of Globalization. She also serves as president and executive director of the racial justice organization Race Forward, a national organization that advances racial justice through research, media and practice. She is a contributing writer for the organization’s daily news site, Colorlines.

About Deschutes Public Library

The Deschutes Public Library District, located in the high desert of Central Oregon, serves more than 180,000 Deschutes County residents through libraries in Bend, La Pine, Redmond, Sisters and Sunriver. Outreach services to senior centers, day care providers and homebound residents are an integral part of the Library. The Library’s website provides access to hundreds of resources, magazine articles, downloadable eBooks and more.

About Oregon Humanities

Oregon Humanities is committed to bringing people together across difference. Each year, Oregon Humanities offers hundreds of public conversations and programs across the state and offer tens of thousands of dollars in grants to organizations that believe in the power of people in rooms listening, learning, and struggling together. Oregon Humanities is an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and was established in 1971.

About OSU-Cascades

OSU-Cascades provides students personalized instruction and OSU’s excellence in both academics and innovative research, as well as the lifelong advantages of a premier research university. OSU-Cascades is the only baccalaureate and graduate degree-granting institution based in Central Oregon. OSU-Cascades expanded to a four-year university when it welcomed its first freshman class in fall 2015.