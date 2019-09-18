KPOV’s Beatles Singalong October 5 at Boys & Girls Clubs in Bend

(Photo | Courtesy of KPOV)

Saturday, October 5 at Boys and Girls Clubs in Bend

It was 50 years ago this year that the Beatles released their epic album “Abbey Road.” Beatles fans of all ages can “come together” and celebrate that recording and many more at KPOV’s Beatles Singalong, Saturday, October 5, presented by St. Charles Health System and Sunday Guitars.

The show starts at 7pm at Boys and Girls Clubs, 500 NW Wall Street in Downtown Bend. Advance tickets are $12 ($10 for KPOV members) at bendticket.com and KPOV. Tickets at the door are $15; $5 for those under 18. All proceeds go to KPOV High Desert Community Radio. Doors open at 6pm.

Six local bands will provide the music for this magical mystery tour, while families and friends sing the lyrics to such Beatles classics as “Yellow Submarine,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” and “I Wanna Hold Your Hand.” The ReSistas will provide pre-show music, followed by The Color Study, She’s with Me, The Blue Vinyls, Toast and Jam, AM Clouds and Central Oregon’s premier Beatles band Juju Eyeball.

The singalong includes a costume contest, trivia contest, personal photos by Dashoots Photobooth, silent auction and a raffle for a guitar by Sunday Guitars. Food will be provided by Southern Accent, beer by Kobold Brewing and wine and sangria by Volcanic Vineyards. Additional sponsors are Moonfire and Sun, Connexion Printing Consultants, Glenn and Christine Van Cise and Peter Geiser and Maureen Sweeney.

“Beatles Singalong lovers have been begging KPOV to bring back this unique evening of music and fun that has packed the house since 2009,” says Rick Miller, KPOV DJ and event coordinator. “We are excited to see old friends and introduce the event to all the newcomers and Beatles fans of Central Oregon.”

The Beatles Singalong is a fundraiser for KPOV, 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio, the only nonprofit radio station located in Bend and broadcasting to much of Central Oregon. KPOV is a listener-supported and volunteer-powered effort that offers Central Oregonians locally created radio.

“KPOV is radio by the people and for the people of Central Oregon and hosting events like this brings KPOV closer to our community,” said Miller. “The Beatles Singalong is a great opportunity to learn more about becoming a KPOV member just in time for the station’s 2019 Fall Membership drive.”

kpov.org