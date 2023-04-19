KPOV Launches Spring FUNd Drive

KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio, is excited to announce the Spring FUNd Drive kick-off starts April 21 and runs through April 29.

“This Spring’s FUNd-raising Drive emphasizes fun, laughter, lightness, relationships, smiles, exclusive thank you gifts and our listeners’ favorite music,” according to Chris Gossard, executive director. “No gifts are too small, and all gifts have a huge impact in keeping Bend’s community station on-air for all to enjoy!”

To Donate:

Call 541-322-0863 or go to KPOV.org

KPOV is listener-supported and volunteer-powered, we would not exist without the support of our listeners.

For more information contact Kate Tiernan, development director at kate@kpov.org

KPOV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

KPOV.org