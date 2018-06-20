Tower Theatre Celebrates the Sound of an Icon

(Photo above: Meredith Kaye Clark | courtesy of the Tower Theatre)

Friday, June 29 at 8pm the Tower Theatre Foundation invites you to a special performance of one of the most iconic albums of all time – Joni Mitchell’s Blue – performed beginning to end by Merideth Kaye Clark. Rolling Stone wrote, “With Blue Joni Mitchell matched her popular music skills with the purity and honesty of what was once called folk music, and through the blend she has given us some of the most beautiful moments in popular music.” Says Merideth Kaye Clark, “this album has influenced me a lot as a singer and a songwriter. I’ve always had a strong relationship to this music. Every time I return to it I hear something new and find something new in her poetry. I hope people will find their own new connections hearing the entire body of work live!”

Merideth performed as Elphaba in the First National Tour of Wicked. She has played leading theatrical roles nationwide, such as Eva Perón in Evita and Nancy in Oliver!. She is a multi-instrumentalist and plays anything with strings, most notably the guitar, dulcimer and viola. This presentation of Mitchell’s groundbreaking 1971 album will also pay tribute to the 47th anniversary of the Blue release, 50th anniversary of Both Sides Now and a celebration of Mitchells 75th birthday year. Come enjoy in the magic!

Tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall), by phone (541-317-0700) or online (www.towertheatre.org). Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

What: Joni Mitchell’s BLUE performed by Merideth Kaye Clark

When: Friday, June 29 at 8pm

All Seats Reserved: $17, $27, $37 (plus $3 preservation fee)

Where: Tower Theatre 835 NW Wall Street Bend, OR

