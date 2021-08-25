Hult Center to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID Test for All Performances Starting September 1

The safety and well-being of our patrons has been, and always will be, a top priority of the Hult Center in Eugene. Given the increase in COVID-19 cases and illness, and in keeping with new industry norms and best practices, beginning September 1, the Center will require proof of vaccination for entry to all performances. Those unable to be fully vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, must have proof of a negative COVID test, taken within 48 hours of performance. All patrons will need to provide this information as a condition of entry. Mask wearing is also required for all when inside the venue. Eating and drinking are permitted but masks must be worn between bites and sips.

This requirement extends until further notice and is subject to review and change according to federal, state and city recommendations and guidelines.

Here is a statement from Hult Center for the Performing Arts General Manager, Theresa

Sizemore: “The health and safety of our patrons is of the utmost concern for the Hult Center and our goal is to provide world-class entertainment in a safe environment. Given the rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations as the Delta variant spreads throughout the United States, it is vital that we implement measures that provide the safest environment we possibly can for patrons attending shows. This policy is in answer to health and safety guidelines and recommendations both at the local and federal level and also follows a new industry standard in patron protection. Artists and arts organizations — both local and national — have been requesting or requiring these safety measures as a caveat for whether they will choose to perform in a given venue. Further, this decision supports our Resident Companies and local arts organizations who have worked diligently to stay vital during the shutdown and are beginning the recovery process. This policy is implemented as an open-ended one, with any changes or reversals informed by updates relating to infection rates, transmission data, variant developments and local and federal recommendations and regulations.”

Further information and FAQ’s regarding the new policy, including information on refunds, can be found at hultcenter.org/health_safety.

