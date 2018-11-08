Vienna Boys Choir present Centuries of Sound Sung with Childlike Charm

(Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Friday, November 16 at 7:30pm the Vienna Boys Choir returns to the Tower to showcase their 520-year tradition of timeless music and angelic harmony. Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation, their spirited performance features everything from Austrian folk songs to classical masterpieces, and songs from across the globe. With a history dating back to 1296, the Vienna Boys Choir has been associated with many of the world’s great composers, including Mozart, Bruckner, and Salieri; in addition, Franz Schubert, Joseph Haydn and Michael Haydn were choristers. However, with their broad repertoire, a Vienna Boys Choir performance is not just a concert for a classical connoisseur; it’s a musical event that appeals to all ages.

A highlight of this performance will be when Bend’s Trinity Lutheran School Choir join the boys on stage for two special songs. “Trinity feels honored and blessed to have the chance to sing with one of the best children’s choirs in the world!” says Director of Worship and the Arts, Jon Vevia, “Trinity has students in preschool through high school and places a heavy emphasis on the arts. We decided to put together a special, auditioned honor choir for this occasion, made up of twenty-four second grade to high school students, all of whom are excited and looking forward to this unique opportunity.” Join us in continuing and celebrating this enduring tradition.

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

All tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall), by phone (541-317-0700) or online (www.towertheatre.org). Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

Vienna Boys Choir

with special guest Bend Trinity Lutheran School Choir

Friday, November 16 at 7:30pm

Reserved Seating $27, $37, $57 (plus $3 preservation fee)

Tower Theatre 835 NW Wall Street Bend, OR

www.towertheatre.org