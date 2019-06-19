Have you reserved for the Waterston Desert Writing Prize free workshops and award event on June 26? Now is the time to ensure you have a spot in one of the three creative writing workshops and the evening award festivities.

If fiction is your game, sign up for critically-acclaimed novelist James Anderson’s workshop, in which he will discuss and work with attendees on developing and maintaining a unique and strong sense of place in fiction. Anderson is the author of two critically acclaimed novels, The Never-Open Desert Diner and Lullaby Road, praised by The New York Times Book Review and Washington Post Book World, among others, for their lyricism and haunting evocation of the desert.

If poetry is more your style, Join Oregon Poet Laureate Kim Stafford, author of a dozen books of poetry and prose, for an afternoon of writing and inspiration.

Want to explore your own biography of place? Enroll in poet and writer Ellen Waterston’s workshop, where she will lead writers in an exploration of their own unique biographies of place in poetry and prose.

Don’t miss the chance to meet the 2019 Waterston Desert Writing Prize winner, Nathaniel Brodie, and finalist Summer Hess, during the award event at the High Desert Museum. You will also enjoy a hosted reception, with hors d’oeuvres, wine and beverages, experience the writers Bruce Berger, Patty Limerick and Kim Stafford in A Desert Conversation, and have an opportunity to purchase the fifth anniversary commemorative prize anthology titled Deserts: The First Five Years of the Waterston Desert Writing Prize.

June 26 is a day of desert writing celebrations not to be missed. For more information, visit the Waterston Desert Writing Prize website or call 541-480-3933. The workshop time has changed to 4-5:30pm. Visit the High Desert Museum’s calendar page to reserve for workshops and the awards. Only a few spots remain.

About Our Supporters

Major support for the Prize is provided by the High Desert Museum and PLAYA. The Prize is also supported by a grant from the Deschutes Cultural Coalition with funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust to support Oregon’s arts, heritage, and the humanities. Other generous supporters include (Mojave Level): Becker Capital Management, Julia Kennedy Cochran, The Helen Foundation, Gail and Ronald Hill, Charles McGrath, Les Schwab Foundation, The Roundhouse Foundation, William and Trish Smith, Starview Foundation, Ellen Waterston, Waterston Family Foundation, Writing Ranch; (Kalahari Level): Deschutes County Arts & Culture Grant Program, Deschutes Cultural Coalition, Louise Hawker, Les Joslin, Timothy Lester, Dick and Suzie Linford, Watermark Communications; (Sahara Level): Anonymous Donor, Randall Barna, Bowtie Catering, Jennifer Delahunty, Ted Haynes, Sue and Michael Hollern, Bruce Jackson, William Kinsey, Joan Kinsey, Kathy Lawrence, Jacqueline Thea, Jeff Tryens; (Sonoran Level): Jim Cornelius, ​Dixie Eckford, Cheri Helfenstein, Karen Stanard, Suzanne Staples, Lorraine Stuart, Helen Vandervort.

