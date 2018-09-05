Watkins Glen at Sisters Folk Festival

(Photo courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

Named after the largest Rock concert of the 70s, Watkins Glen is an Oregon-based Rock n’ Roll band

that strives to create magical musical moments while paying tribute to the repertoires of four legendary

American bands: The Band, The Grateful Dead, The Allman Brothers Band and Little Feat.

About Watkins Glen

Band leaders Gabe Johnson & Evan Read-Mullins, also guitarist and keyboardist for popular Funk/Rock

outfit Elektrapod have gathered some of the very best musicians from the Oregon music scene with the

intention of creating one of the most authentic, inventive and compelling Rock n’ Roll bands in the West.

In just a very short time, Watkins Glen has developed a reputation for delivering great renditions of these

bands’ classic songs, writing truly creative set lists and whipping audiences into frenzy with their

scorching improvisational live jams. Highlights so far have included high profile appearances at 4 Peaks

Music Festival, Juan de Fuca Festival, US Fest, Bend Summerfest, Bend Fall Fest, Bend Roots Revival,

McMenamins’ St Patrick’s Day Celebration and multiple performances at indoor music venues in Oregon

w/ national acts such as Pink Talking Fish, MarchFourth and more. See www.WatkinsGlenBand.com for

upcoming tour dates and regularly updated audio and video content.

Watkins Glen personnel:

Gabe Johnson (Elektrapod, El Dante, Soulwork, Jive Talkin’ Robots) – Guitars, Keys, Vox

Evan Read-Mullins (Elektrapod, Dennis McGregor Band) – Keys, Vox

Kaleb Kelleher (Jive Coulis, The Mostest, Brent Alan & HFF) – Drums

Benji Nagel (Honey Don’t, Tumbleweed Peepshow) – Dobro, Lap Steel, Guitars, Vox

Kyle Swantek (Truck Stop Gravy, Wildwood Ave, Rising Tide) – Bass, Vox

Jarrod Donatelli (Elektrapod, The Mostest, El Dante) – Percussion, Vox

Benji Nagel is an alumni of Sisters Folk Festival’s Americana Project.

Alumni of the Americana Project, the educational outreach program of Sisters Folk Festival, will perform

at the Fir Street Park stage. The Americana Project has been in the Sisters Schools since 2000, and

thousands of students have learned to play guitar, write songs, perform and record as well as be great

community ambassadors for music and community engagement.

Former and current Sisters students will not only perform, they provide sound engineering, venue

management and share pertinent information about the Americana Project with patrons. SFF Americana

Project alumni, many of which are professional musicians, will perform alongside Festival artists Saturday

of the Festival. This is a testament to the quality of programming SFF delivers in the Sisters schools and

it’s deep, enduring commitment to music and arts education as a non-profit organization. Read more

about the Americana Project.